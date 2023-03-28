Gavin Williamson rejects job offer from fake Korean company in Led By Donkeys sting

Led By Donkeys said their fake job interview with Gavin Williamson as part of an MP sting took an “unexpected turn.”

The British political campaign group offered various Conservative Party MPs consultancy work with a fake South Korean company.

Their “MPs for hire” sting saw Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng revealing their pricy salary expectations, with the former health secretary asking for £10,000 per day.

Williamson, however, can be seen shutting down the Zoom call discussion after being asked if he could make introductions with senior officials.

