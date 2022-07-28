Ron DeSantis has claimed that elementary teachers are “instructed” to encourage children to change the gender they were assigned at birth.

“They’re instructed to tell them, ‘well you may have been born a boy, that may have been what you said, but maybe you’re a girl,’ that’s wrong. That has no place in schools,” DeSantis said in an address.

The Governor of Florida added that “anyone that tells you it’s not happening, is lying to you.”

