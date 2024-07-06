King tells Starmer ‘you must be exhausted’ in first private audience

Footage from Keir Starmer’s first audience with King Charles sees the monarch acknowledge the “exhaustion” the new prime minister will be facing after a long election night.

“You must be exhausted and nearly on your knees”, the King tells the Labour leader as he enters the room and shakes his hand at the start of their meeting.

Starmer quipped back: “Not much sleep!”

Although not politically-affiliated, the King will meet with the new prime minister to give advice on ongoing parliamentary affairs.