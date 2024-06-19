Archaeologists make spectacular discovery in George Washington’s Mount Vernon home

Archaeologists have made a spectacular discovery at George Washington’s Mount Vernon home.

Thirty-five bottles of perfectly preserved fruits have been found.

Of the 35 bottles, 29 are intact and contain perfectly preserved cherries and berries, likely gooseberries or currants.

The contents of each bottle have been carefully extracted, are under refrigeration at Mount Vernon, and will undergo scientific analysis. The bottles are slowly drying in the Mount Vernon archaeology lab and will be sent off-site for conservation.

Experts say the bottles are likely a link to the enslaved people who worked there.

The archaeologists began digging up the cellar last year as part of a $40 million revitalization project to preserve the estate