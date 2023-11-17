Reckless driver saved from burning car amid huge blaze after crash in Georgia

A reckless driver was saved from the burning wreck of a car by a police officer in Georgia on 13 November.

Heartstopping footage released by Cobb County Police Department shows Officer Musselman, who the department said "went above and beyond the call of duty", hearing a cry of "help" and immediately going to the aid of the person inside the vehicle.

Police said Officer Musselman was trying to stop the woman's car, which was being driven "erratically", on the connector, police said. However, the woman was accused of fleeing from the scene, and the car crashed shortly afterwards and burst into flames.

She was taken to hospital.