Mom says she was kicked out of a restaurant for breastfeeding her baby

A mother has claimed that she was kicked out of a restaurant in Georgia for breastfeeding her baby.

Aris Kopiec said she was dining with her husband, three daughters and friends at Toccoa Riverside Restaurant in Blue Ridge when she began feeding her infant after she began to cry.

She said that the only people who could see her were on her table and she proceeded to “cover myself immediately.”

The restaurant’s owner then began shouting at her “you can’t do that here”, and as the confrontation escalated, she began recording the conflict on her phone.

A man who identified himself as the restaurant’s owner declined to confirm whether he is the individual shown in the video, FOX Business reports. He claimed that the incident had been “staged for clicks”.