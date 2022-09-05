Roads underwater as flash flooding hits parts of Georgia

Drone footage shows the extent of devastation in one of the communities that has been hit hard by flooding in Georgia.

Homes and other buildings were surrounded by water in Summerville, Chattooga County, as a state of emergency was declared on Sunday, 4 September.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency for several parts of Georgia on Sunday, urging people to move immediately to higher ground and not to drive or walk through flood water amid rainfall of up to one inch per hour.

