Chris Christie dubs Trump ‘Voldemort’ at fourth GOP presidential debate

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie called Donald Trump “Voldemort” during the fourth Republican presidential debate on Wednesday 6 December.

“The fifth guy,” Christie said in reference to Trump, “who doesn’t even have the guts to show up and stand here, he’s the one, as you just put it, is way ahead in the polls.”

Christie then went on to call out the other candidates on stage for not mentioning Trump, likening their behavior to how characters in JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series regarded the villain Voldemort.