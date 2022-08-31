Former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev stars in 1997 Pizza Hut advert

Footage has resurfaced showing former Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev in a 1997 Pizza Hut advert, which was later aired internationally in 1998.

Walking around Moscow’s Red Square with a little girl, the Soviet leader enters a Pizza Hut restaurant to sit down for a meal.

As a family recognises the politician, they start debating what Gorbachev brought to Russia’s economy, with a grandmother concluding: “Because of him we have many things... Like Pizza Hut!”

Mr Gorbachev was known for bringing a peaceful end to the Cold War, and died on 30 August aged 91.

