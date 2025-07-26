Green Party responds after Jeremy Corbyn’s new party receives more sign ups

Ellie Chowns defended the Green Party after LBC's Henry Riley pointed out that Jeremy Corbyn's newly formed party has had more sign ups that them

Chowns appeared to laugh saying, "Nobody’s had to pay them any money to sign-up."

Jeremy Corbyn and former Labour leader Zarah Sultana are reportedly “getting 500 people a minute” wanting to join their new political party.

Despite Chowns and other Green Party leadership candidates warning against the Greens becoming “a Jeremy Corbyn support act” Zack Polanski has said he's ‘open’ to working with new Corbyn and Sultana party' opening a divide in the party.