Gwyneth Paltrow ‘bolted’ after ‘slamming’ into elderly skier, court told

A US courtroom has heard that Gwyneth Paltrow allegedly "slammed" into a fellow skier before she "bolted" down the slope.

The actor has been accused of causing serious injuries after crashing into pensioner Terry Sanderson while skiing in Utah.

He claims the 2016 collision left him with "permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional pain, and disfigurement."

The Goop founder claims it was she who was hit from behind by another skier, causing her to suffer minor injuries.

