Skier suing Gwyneth Paltrow says he heard ‘blood-curdling scream’ before collision

A man who collided with Gwyneth Paltrow on a ski slope recalled hearing a “blood-curdling scream” moments before the 2016 incident.

Terry Sanderson, who is suing the Hollywood star, took the stand on Monday 27 January, adding he thought somebody “was seriously out of control” on the slopes of the Deer Valley resort in Utah.

“Everything was great and then I heard something I’ve never heard at a ski resort and that was a blood-curdling scream,” he said.

“It was like somebody was out of control and was going to hit a tree and die.”

