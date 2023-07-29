Man left stunned after bananas start growing in his garden in Hackney

A man in Hackney, East London, was shocked to find his banana tree started bearing fruit for the first time this summer.

Ripon, a gardener, claims the banana tree in his garden produced the tropical fruit when the heatwave swept across the UK this summer.

Not expecting it to grow fruit, he was shocked to find two banana hearts on the tree. From there, more fruit began to grow on the tree.

Bananas tend to grow in places such as Asia, Malaysia, Singapore, and other tropical regions. Due to this, Ripon thinks global warming is “playing a huge part” in this.

Ripon said: "We moved into Hackney over 10 years ago and I bought a banana plant and put it in my garden. In the last couple of years, it’s survived the harsh conditions and grown bigger and bigger."