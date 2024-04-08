Thousands join memorial ride for Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers

Over 6,000 bikers turned out on Sunday (7 April) for a ride-out in tribute to Hairy Biker, Dave Myers, following his death in February.

The route, which raised money for Cancer Research UK, began in Beverley in East Yorkshire, passed by the Whitby coast, and ended in Scarborough.

Co-star, Si King, responded to the huge turnout adding that Dave would’ve “loved it” and thanked fans for remembering him.Myers announced he was undergoing chemotherapy in May 2022, but later died on 28 February 2024.