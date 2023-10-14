Hamas propaganda videos reveal how the militant group trained for its sudden assault on Israel just metres away from the Gaza border.

Israeli intelligence, regarded as some of the best in the world, was taken by surprise when Hamas unleashed its attacks on October 7.

Newly emerged propaganda videos capture the terrorist organisation training at at least six training sites within the Gaza Strip including one just 720 metres away from one of the most heavily fortified areas of the Israel-Gaza border.

The propaganda videos capture the militants learning how to cable-tie hostages, paragliding metres from the Israeli border and practising missile strikes.