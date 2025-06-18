The mother of Harry Dunn, a teenage motorcyclist who died in a car crash in 2019 has said that she is “bewildered” that the “most fundamental of policing was not carried out” following a review into Northamptonshire Police’s response to the incident.

The 19-year-old died after being hit by a car driven by American diplomat Anne Sacoolas, who was allowed to leave the UK 19 days later under immunity laws. A review has now concluded that Ms Sacoolas “could and should have been arrested”.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4 on Wednesday (18 June), Charlotte Charles said: “To know they prioritised Anne Sooclas’ welfare over my boy that was dying in that ditch, I’m just bewildered.”

She said her anger “is just as high as it was in the beginning” following the publishing of the 118-page independent report which criticised the force for “failing” the Dunn family.