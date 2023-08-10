Maui locals jump into ocean to escape raging Hawaii wildfire

A wildfire tore through the heart of Maui on Wednesday 9 August with alarming speed and ferocity, destroying homes and businesses in a historic tourist town and forcing panicked residents to jump into the ocean to flee the flames.

The fire was widespread in Lahaina Town, including on Front Street, a popular shopping and dining destination.

Footage shows flames and smoke spreading to the harbour, as locals leave the area on a boat.

“We had to push off to escape the heat and ash. The harbour quickly filled with black smoke. We made it safe to Lanai,” Brantin Stevens, who filmed the video, said.