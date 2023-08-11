Hawaii fires: Terrified residents make desperate escape in apocalyptic scenes

These shocking scenes show terrified residents attempting to make their desperate escape from the wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The footage captured by Bosco Bae Jr resembles scenes from Hollywood movies as people try to escape falling trees, burning buildings, and flying ash all around.

The footage comes as the Mayor of Maui, Richard Bissen revealed the historic town has been totally wiped out by wildfires, stating: “It’s all gone.”

The death toll from the devastating wildfires on the island of Maui, Hawaii, has now climbed to 55 – as officials warned that the loss of life is expected to rise further.