Thousands of passengers flying to and from the UK have had their flights cancelled on Monday 9 September after a combination of bad weather and air-traffic control staff shortage led to hundreds of flights being axed.

Around 3,500 passengers expecting to fly to or from London Gatwick on 20 flights on Monday morning (9 September) have been grounded.

Most are booked on easyJet, which cancelled its first flight of the day, to Ibiza, and six others including links to Naples and Nice.

Simon Calder, The Independent’s Travel Correspondent, suggests around 50,000 passengers between Heathrow and Gatwick have had their flights cancelled since last Friday.