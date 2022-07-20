Sadiq Khan confirms 41 London properties have been destroyed during heatwave fires

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan confirmed that 41 London properties were destroyed in fires during the heatwave on July 19.

Mr Khan told Sky News says that a “major factor” in the destruction was the proximity of the structures to grass.“

In London, many of our properties, and it’s a good thing for the vast majority of the time, many of our properties are next to green spaces,” he said, leading to “situations where fires can start easily, and spread even faster.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.