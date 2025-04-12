CCTV shows moment bomb blast rocks Athens train company office

CCTV footage has captured the moment a bomb concealed in a backpack exploded outside the Athens office of Greek train company Hellenic Trains.

The video, taken from a nearby car rental shop, shows building debris showing the street following the blast, covering cars. No injuries have been reported following the bombing.

The attack is thought to be in relation to a wave of national anger over a 2023 rail disaster in Tempi that left 57 dead, after a passenger train collided with a goods train.

There were large-scale protests across the country in February, marking the second anniversary of the tragedy, with many Greeks believing high-ranking officials were involved in cover ups during investigations into the disaster.