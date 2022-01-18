This is the dramatic moment police in Florida pull an unresponsive blind man from a canal and revive him with CPR.

Hialeah Police officers were called at around 9pm on May 2 after the 65-year-old man was seen falling face-first on to a roadway and then seen stumbling towards the canal bank.

When they arrived, officers spotted the unresponsive male lying facedown in the water. Officer Kevin Coloma leapt into the water and pulled him to shore where he and his colleague, Sgt. Richard Aguero, performed CPR until the man regained his pulse and began breathing on his own.

Coloma and Aguero have now been honored for their efforts by the City Council. The rescued man is recovering in hospital.