Hillary Clinton sells ‘She was right’ merchandise after Donald Trump guilty verdict

Hillary Clinton celebrated Donald Trump's guilty verdict by announcing she will be selling new “She was right” merchandise.

Mrs Clinton, the Democrat who ran against Trump in 2016, announced new merchandise after the verdict on Thursday (30 May).

She posted a photograph to her Instagram account of a mug with a cartoon image of herself drinking a cup of tea with the text: "Turns out she was right about everything."

A New York jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who said the two had sex.

Trump insisted he was a “very innocent man” and claimed without evidence the trial was “rigged”.