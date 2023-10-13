The heartbroken partner of a pregnant Hollyoaks actress has spoken out on what should have been the day she gave birth to their first child together.

Frankie Jules-Hough was killed after her car was hit by speeding boxing coach Adil Iqbal on the M66 in Manchester in May this year.

Appeal judges have today added three years to his12-year jail term after he earlier admitted causing the death of Ms Jules-Hough.

Her parnter Calvin Buckley said: “Today I should be celebrating becoming a father for the first time with my partner Frankie Julia Hough to our daughter Neeve. Today is the day Neeve was due to be born and make her making her entrance into the world.”