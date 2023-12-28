SWAT rip open truck cabin with robot ending hours-long police standoff

Police in Houston, Texas, were forced to use an armoured battering to open the cabin of an 18-wheeler truck after a bizarre standoff caused traffic backups for several hours on Wednesday, 27 December.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has since identified the driver as Trinidad Cutshall and said he will be charged with felony evading.

Police stopped the truck, which was moving slowly along the East Freeway, but the driver refused to exit the vehicle, according to ABC Affiliate KTRK,

They can be seen prying open the cabin with a vehicle known as a ‘rook’, before using gan canisters and a police dog to subdue the driver.

Aerial footage shows the SWAT team dragging the driver out of the cabin, who was then placed on a gurney and treated for minor injuries.