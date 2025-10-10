CCTV shows moments before Huddersfield man fatally stabs refugee

A 20-year-old man from Huddersfield fatally stabbed a Syrian refugee in the neck, just weeks after he moved to the town.

CCTV footage released by West Yorkshire Police on Friday (10 October) shows Alfie Franco, 20, with his then-girlfriend in the town centre when Ahmad Mamdouh Al Ibrahim, 16, walked past with a friend.

Prosecutors said Franco took "some petty exception" to Ahmad “innocuously” walking past his girlfriend, and the pair appear to engage in a short verbal altercation.

As Ahmad walked over, Franco pulled a flick-knife from his pocket and stabbed the teenager in the neck. The 16-year-old managed to stagger away but later collapsed and died from blood loss.

On Thursday (9 October), Franco was jailed for life with a minimum of 23 years. He had pleaded not guilty and said he had acted in self defence but the judge said this “was a lie”.