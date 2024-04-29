Police give update after more human remains found in Salford

Two men have now been charged with murder after a torso was discovered in a nature reserve.

Michal Jaroslaw Polchowski, 68, and Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, both of Worsley Road, Eccles, were charged with murder as more human remains were discovered in the investigation into the body part found in Salford earlier this month/

A torso was found in clear plastic by a passer-by at Kersal Dale Wetlands on 4 April.

Remains were found at two further locations over the weekend.

Formal identification is ongoing, but the remains found at Kersal Dale are believed to be of a local man in his 60s.