First Lady Jill Biden voices support for son Hunter Biden’s pardon

First Lady Jill Biden has voiced her support for her husband Joe Biden's decision to pardon their son.

In June 2024, Hunter Biden was found guilty of three felony accounts in Wilmington, Delaware, and was facing up to 25 years in prison and fines of up to $750,000.

During Hunter Biden's trial, Joe Biden expressed his intention to respect the court decision that would come at his sentencing in December.

“I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal.”, said Biden.

The day after Joe Biden decided to pardon his son on Sunday, December 1st, 2024, Jill Biden announced at a holiday press event that she supported Hunter Biden's pardon.