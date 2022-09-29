Florida boats destroyed by Hurricane Ian winds and surge

Boats were tossed around like toys in Fort Myers, Florida, as Hurricane Ian brought devastating winds and surge as it made landfall on Wednesday, 28 September.

President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in the state, which has seen widespread destruction and flooding after the storm made landfall as a Category 4.

The hurricane weakened to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph at 8am on Thursday, but remained extremely dangerous, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

