Florida man rowing inflatable duck interrupts CNN live report

A pair of Tampa residents interrupted a live CNN report by rowing an inflatable duck down a flooded road.

Meteorologist Derek Van Dam appeared amused as the duo made their way down Bayshore Boulevard at 8am on Wednesday morning (30 August) as Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida.

“This is something you don’t see every day. Guys... what are you doing?” Van Dam asked as the camouflaged duck moved past him.

“I don’t want to minimize the serious nature of the storm, but this is what people are dealing with in Tampa,” he added.