Watch as African penguins at Florida Aquarium are moved to safety as ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane Milton nears.

Aquarium crews have carefully helped nine penguins move from their habitat on the first floor to higher, safer ground.

This precautionary step is essential to protect the animals from the possibility of severe flooding at the Aquarium, with a storm surge currently predicted in Downtown Tampa from Wednesday evening (9 October) to Thursday morning.

Florida Aquarium president Roger Germann said: “The safety of our animals is our top priority. We take every precaution to ensure their well-being during extreme weather events like Hurricane Milton."