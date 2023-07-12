Watch the moment BBC News announced that broadcaster Huw Edwards was the man at the centre of the latest media storm around allegations first made by The Sun newspaper.

His wife, Vicky Flind, named him as the TV star and said that her husband was “suffering from serious mental health issues” and was receiving treatment in hospital, where he would remain “for the foreseeable future”.

Presenter Sophie Raworth made the announcement, clarifying that he had “not resigned” but had been named.

Mr Edwards has been facing a string of allegations including paying a person for sexually explicit images, but the Metropolitan Police said no criminal offence had been committed.