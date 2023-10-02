The executive chairman of Iceland supermarket has spoken out on his decision to quit the Conservative Party.

Richard Walker, who had held ambitions of becoming a ToryMP, sent a letter of resignation to Rishi Sunak, which has since been leaked to the press.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Monday, Mr Walker said: “For me, it became increasingly clear that my views on issues such as food banks and sewage issues were unwelcome.

“I was told to pipe down. I am not willing to wear a gag to bag a seat and I am not willing to change my values and principles to suit a party that itself has lost its way.”