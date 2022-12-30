Idaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania early Friday.

The news broke almost seven weeks on from the quadruple murder of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

The family of victim Kaylee Goncalves say they are “relieved” that a suspect in the brutal slayings has finally been arrested.

