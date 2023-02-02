Ilhan Omar: House votes to remove congresswoman from Foreign Affairs Committee

The US House of Representatives has voted to oust congresswoman Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Republicans had alleged that the Minnesota Democratic has been antisemitic in her criticism of Israel.

This video shows the moment the motion was passed by 218 votes to 211, according to local reports.

“My leadership and voice will not be diminished ... my voice will get louder and stronger,” she told the GOP-led House.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave an impassioned speech where she claimed the ousting was racist and an “extension” of the aftermath of 9/11.

