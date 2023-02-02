Independent TV
Showing now | News
02:20
Ilhan Omar: House votes to remove congresswoman from Foreign Affairs Committee
The US House of Representatives has voted to oust congresswoman Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee.
Republicans had alleged that the Minnesota Democratic has been antisemitic in her criticism of Israel.
This video shows the moment the motion was passed by 218 votes to 211, according to local reports.
“My leadership and voice will not be diminished ... my voice will get louder and stronger,” she told the GOP-led House.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave an impassioned speech where she claimed the ousting was racist and an “extension” of the aftermath of 9/11.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
00:45
Shell announces record annual profits of £32.2bn
01:41
Strike action: Every industrial walkout affecting the UK in February
01:35
What is a ‘green comet’ and where can you see it?
02:05
Here’s everything you need to know about Super Bowl 2023
06:02
The imposter in Congress | On The Ground
05:22
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
07:29
Ending the war on drug users in New York
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
03:39
What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions
05:43
A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened?
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:07
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
11:17
The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin
02:51
The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’
03:01
Happy Valley ‘one of the UK’s best police shows’
03:25
Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teases major bombshells but doesn’t deliver’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Watch R&B singer Santino Le Saint stripped-down Music Box session
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
00:52
Moment one of Britain’s oldest runners completes muddy 15-mile race
02:03
Exclusive: Glenn Hoddle explains why Chelsea’s signings are ‘upgrade’
02:20
Exclusive: Hoddle breaks down Chelsea’s shift in transfer philosophy
01:05
Cardiac arrest survivor Glenn Hoddle unveils new life-saving CPR kits
01:44
FKA Twigs creates artwork to inspire children to connect to nature
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
02:48
Body of whale washes ashore in seventh death in just over a month
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
00:46
Eurovision 2023’s ‘cyber’ stage features secret nod to Birmingham
00:53
Rita Ora shares how marriage to Taika Waititi inspired new album
00:37
Serena Williams shares thoughts on Will Smith’s Oscars slap
00:41
Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals role Dolly Parton played in Buffy
00:33
Molly Mae and Tommy Fury lovingly cuddle newborn daughter
00:30
French bulldog ‘obsessed’ with Henry Cavill sleeps on shrine of actor
00:56
Aerial footage reveals orca in tiny pool metres from ocean
01:01
King hosts Palace reception to celebrate Asian contribution to Britain
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08