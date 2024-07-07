Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has today (Sunday 7 July) detailed the new border control policy the Labour government is set to implement after scrapping the controversial Rwanda Bill.

Saying “nobody should be making these boat crossings”, Ms Cooper, who was made Home Secretary on Friday (5 July), explained that the UK needs “a major upgrade in law enforcement”:

“We are immediately launching the process to recruit the new border security commander, but also to make sure we have new cross-border police and to get new counter-terror powers in place.”

After chairing his first cabinet meeting as prime minister yesterday, Sir Keir Starmer announced that the Rwanda deportation plan “was dead and buried before it started.”