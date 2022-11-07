Manston migration centre: Immigration minister says population 'back below 1,600'

An immigration minister says the population at Manston migration centre is “back below 1,600.”

“This is a significant reduction from this point last week, with over 2,300 people being placed in onward accommodation,” Robert Jenrick told the Commons.

Concerns had been raised about overcrowding due to high numbers of Channel crossings, something he says officials have worked “tirelessly” to ease.

Mr Jenrick said he is “encouraged” by the progress being made, and the Home Office is determined to remain focused on the “complex issues.”

