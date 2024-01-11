Bull casually strolls inside Indian bank and causes chaos among panicked customers

A bull casually entered a bank in India, setting off panicked customers who were trapped inside the branch.

Footage from the SBI bank in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh in northern India, on 10 January shows the bull standing in a corner of the bank as nervous bystanders huddled away from the animal.

The bull seems calm as it walks through to the bank exit, as a security guard carrying a stick and a gun ushers it out of the door.

It’s been reported that the bull may have been trying to escape the cold weather that gripped the north of India at the beginning of 2024.

No injuries were reported.