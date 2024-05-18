Watch the shocking moment a bus lost control on a mountain bend and crashed into another coach.

The vehicle appeared to have been speeding on a wet road during heavy rain as it tried to negotiate the corner in Uttarakhand, India, on Friday 17 May.

Footage from a car travelling behind shows the crash.

Several passengers were flung into the side of the vehicle but managed to avoid being hurled through the smashed window.

There were no fatalities but four passengers were injured and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

They have since been discharged and police are investigating the crash.