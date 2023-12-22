Pregnant woman and child airlifted from deadly floods in India

A pregnant woman and a one-and-a-half-year-old child stranded due to floods were among those rescued by Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters, footage posted on 19 December shows.

Southern districts in Tamil Nadu, India, are experiencing severe flooding after record-breaking rainfall hit the region.

Footage taken from a helicopter shows IAF officers lifting a woman and an infant child safely into the chopper using a winch, while a flooded village can be seen below them.

The IAF continues to help flood-affected districts by dropping food supplies and moving affected people to safety.