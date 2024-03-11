Moment wild monkey tackles boy sitting outside shop

Watch the moment a monkey attacked a boy sitting outside a shop in India.

The primate emerged from a nearby alleyway before swaggering through the street in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday 10 March.

CCTV shows the monkey running over to several children sitting on steps on the opposite side of the road.

While some scattered in different directions, two struggled to get away quickly enough.

The monkey is then seen crashing into a fleeing youngster and attacking him as he cowered on the ground.

He was eventually able to get up and run away.

Officers at the nearby Gangoh district police station investigated the attack but were unable to find the monkey.