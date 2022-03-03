A man was dragged along a station platform in India after he attempted to alight from a moving train.

CCTV footage from Surat Railway Station in Gujarat shows the moment the individual attempts to get off, only to get caught on the carriage and pulled away.

According to India's railway ministry, quick thinking from a train guard to pull the emergency brake saved the man's life.

Other passengers then jump in to pull him to safety as the train comes to a stop.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.