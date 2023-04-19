Republican senator refuses to answer questions on relaxed child labour laws

Iowa state senator Adrian Dickey refused to answer questions about relaxed child labour laws during a fiery exchange with Democrat opponent William Dotzler.

The Iowa state senate voted on Tuesday to allow children to work longer hours and serve alcohol, in the latest move by Republican-controlled statehouses to combat a labour shortage.

“Is this democracy, is this what’s going on?” Mr Dotzler said, becoming irate after his questions went unanswered.

The bill passed the state senate by a vote of 32-17, with two Republicans joining every Democrat in opposition.

