Watch: US jet takes off ahead of strikes on Iraq and Syria

Footage showed a US jet taking off for Syria and Iraq to conduct retaliatory strikes in response to the deaths of three American soldiers killed in a drone attack in Jordan by Iran-backed militants.

US forces struck more than 85 targets at seven locations in both Middle Eastern countries using bombers and precision munitions, the US Central Command said.

It came after Joe Biden received the remains of the three service members.

Iraq has warned the region is now on the “brink of the abyss” after the retaliatory strikes, which killed 16 people loyal to Iran.