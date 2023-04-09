Biden to give key address to Ulster University at start of historic Ireland visit

Joe Biden is to give a key address at Ulster University’s newly opened campus to kick-start his historic visit to the island of Ireland next week.

The US president is taking part in events north and south of the border to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

His address at Ulster University’s new Belfast campus will take place on Wednesday 12 April.

Mr Biden will arrive in the city on Tuesday evening, alongside Rishi Sunak.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.