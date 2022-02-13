A cabinet minister has insisted that Boris Johnson will survive his Partygate crisis to fight and win the next general election as Conservative leader.

Brandon Lewis’s comment came amid growing pressure on the prime minister from Tory MPs to quit if he is fined by police over parties in Downing Street.

Mr Johnson will this week attempt to give his premiership a fresh start with a tour of the UK designed to dispel the impression that he is leading a narrow clique obsessed with power struggles in Westminster.

