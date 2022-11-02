Right-wing Netanyahu looks to be edging toward a comeback as Israel's prime minister

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks to be edging toward a comeback to reclaim the premiership.

More than two-thirds of ballots are showing that Netanyahu and other far-right politicians have been given a considerable majority in the country’s parliament.

Preliminary indications on Wednesday (2 November) are that Israel is potentially heading to one of its most right-wing governments to date.

A strong showing for the Religious Zionist party has also been indicated, whose members use inflammatory anti-Arab and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

Sign up for our newsletters.