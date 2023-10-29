Layla Moran criticised a Tory minister for a "deeply offensive suggestion" that Hamas is "giving [her] family marching orders" in Gaza.

Speaking to BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, the Liberal Democrats foreign affairs spokesperson, who has extended family in Palestine, said: “I heard [Michelle Donelan] now suggest it is Hamas that is stopping them from leaving.

“That is not what is happening. I find it deeply offensive to suggest that Hamas is giving my family any kind of marching orders. They have nothing to do with Hamas."