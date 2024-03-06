Moment US military airdrop new aid packages onto Gaza beach

Watch as the US military conducts a humanitarian aid drop for Gaza residents in collaboration with the Royal Jordanian Air Force.

According to the defense department, the airdrop included 60 bundles of food, which can provide over 36,000 meals to civilians.

“US C-130s dropped over 36,800 US and Jordanian meal equivalents in northern Gaza, an area of great need, allowing for civilian access to the critical aid,” a statement from US Central Command, released on Tuesday 5 March, read.

“These airdrops are part of a sustained effort to get more aid into Gaza.”