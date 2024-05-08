Israeli spokesman freezes when Piers Morgan grills him on civilian deaths in Gaza

Israeli spokesperson, Avi Hyman freezes as Piers Morgan asks him how many Palestinian civilians had been killed by Israeli forces since the Hamas attacks on 7 October.

During the interview on Tuesday (7 May), Mr Morgan claimed "that's complete nonsense" in response to M Hyman saying he knew the figures but was not authorised to disclose them.

The row was followed by a very awkward silence, broken only by the presenter asking again if he had any explanation.

Israel is under growing pressure after its decision to invade Rafah in southern Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have sought refuge amidst the conflict.